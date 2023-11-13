Lido Advisors LLC Sells 4,917 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $51,602,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $150.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.