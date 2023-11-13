LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Given New C$0.45 Price Target at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

LifeSpeak Trading Up 10.6 %

About LifeSpeak

Shares of TSE:LSPK opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. LifeSpeak has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.21. The company has a market cap of C$18.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

