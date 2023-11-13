LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives $8.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $496,389.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,836,306 shares in the company, valued at $29,646,555.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $496,389.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,836,306 shares in the company, valued at $29,646,555.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $98,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,856,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,314,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,237 shares of company stock worth $1,389,099 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 0.2 %

LFST opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.08.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

