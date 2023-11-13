Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$80.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNR. Raymond James cut shares of Linamar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linamar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$83.20.

LNR stock opened at C$58.80 on Thursday. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$58.00 and a 12 month high of C$78.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.78. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

