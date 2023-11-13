Locus Chain (LOCUS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $67,052.21

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $30.82 million and approximately $67,052.21 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

