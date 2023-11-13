Lokken Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $113.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

