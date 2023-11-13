Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,463 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for 2.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.14. 86,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,944. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPX

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.