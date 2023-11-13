Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 517,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.8% during the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 91,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,226 shares of company stock worth $12,067,164 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

