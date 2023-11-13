Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $79,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.42. 127,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,119. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.37 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

