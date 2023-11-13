Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MLM opened at $453.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.42 and a 200-day moving average of $428.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $463.41.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
