Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRE. CIBC dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cormark lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.18.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$12.53 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$10.29 and a 52-week high of C$15.37. The stock has a market cap of C$997.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

