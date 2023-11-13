Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV) Stock Position Increased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF comprises about 3.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF worth $25,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,007,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 751,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 95,841 shares during the last quarter.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Stock Performance

MINV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.73. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,330. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32.

About Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

