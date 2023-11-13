Maverick Protocol Trading Up 26% Over Last 7 Days (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.15 million and approximately $42.18 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.26661464 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $12,376,106.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

