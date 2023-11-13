Mckinley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.9% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,881,854 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,376,533. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $844.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

