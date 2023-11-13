Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 370.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.50. 226,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

