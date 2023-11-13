Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in HealthStream by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in HealthStream by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthStream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HSTM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $758.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

