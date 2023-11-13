Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of TSLX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

