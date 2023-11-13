Mckinley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 52.0% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 95,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 865,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $171.87. The stock had a trading volume of 66,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $179.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

