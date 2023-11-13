Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,618,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 122,668 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 69,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,903. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 131.39%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

