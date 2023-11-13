Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 16,439 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,439 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 4.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,907,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $493.25. 33,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,410. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $558.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.39 and its 200 day moving average is $486.23.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.