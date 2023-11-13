Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 0.9% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $528.52. The stock had a trading volume of 61,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,459. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.94 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $520.91 and a 200 day moving average of $484.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

