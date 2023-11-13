Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 28,000 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of NextGen Healthcare worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.94. 3,498,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.