Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DexCom by 287.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after acquiring an additional 628,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

DexCom Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.99. 1,150,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,559. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

