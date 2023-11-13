Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 6,225 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,918,000 after acquiring an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,717,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after acquiring an additional 326,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 406,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

