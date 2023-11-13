Mckinley Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Chemed worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,217 shares of company stock worth $7,017,045. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $586.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,655. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $481.99 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

