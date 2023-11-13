MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$12.75 at Citigroup

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MDA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.29.

MDA Stock Performance

TSE MDA opened at C$11.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.52. MDA has a 12-month low of C$5.59 and a 12-month high of C$12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.04.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.40 million. MDA had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 5.59%. Research analysts expect that MDA will post 0.4997895 EPS for the current year.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

