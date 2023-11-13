MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MDA from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MDA from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.29.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$11.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.04. MDA has a 12 month low of C$5.59 and a 12 month high of C$12.66.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.40 million. MDA had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 5.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that MDA will post 0.4997895 EPS for the current year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

