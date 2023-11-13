Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Up 152.0% in October

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,400 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the October 15th total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,084.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco International Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Melco International Development Trading Up 0.7 %

About Melco International Development

OTCMKTS:MDEVF opened at $0.71 on Monday. Melco International Development has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

