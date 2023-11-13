Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $28.31 million and approximately $649,625.79 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

