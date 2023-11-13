Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLUY remained flat at $3.70 during trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Get Metallurgical Co. of China alerts:

About Metallurgical Co. of China

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.