Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLUY remained flat at $3.70 during trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.64.
About Metallurgical Co. of China
