MetaMUI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $112,869.26 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. MetaMUI has a market cap of $69.48 million and approximately $112,869.26 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

