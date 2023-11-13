MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.