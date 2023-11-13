MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $141,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $17.69 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

