MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,334. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,915,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $193,609,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after buying an additional 3,723,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after buying an additional 3,232,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

