Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Middlesex Water stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,451. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $740,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

