Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.
Middlesex Water stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,451. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.75.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
