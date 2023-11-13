Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.
Middlesex Water Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ MSEX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.42. 3,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on MSEX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
