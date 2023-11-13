Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

NASDAQ MSEX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.42. 3,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 23.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,026,000 after purchasing an additional 610,226 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2,029.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 196,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 187,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSEX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

