Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 8,700 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $196.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.90 and a 200-day moving average of $156.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

