Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $130.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.