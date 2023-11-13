Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.