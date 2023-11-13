Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,100 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 131,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 12,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $128.81 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

