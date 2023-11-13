Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $47.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBLY. Mizuho increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MBLY stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion and a PE ratio of -466.69. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08.
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.
