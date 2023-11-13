monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $140.12

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $140.12, but opened at $156.20. monday.com shares last traded at $157.00, with a volume of 250,919 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.56.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

