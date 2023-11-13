Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 64,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 237,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,732,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,410,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,912,000 after purchasing an additional 152,313 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

