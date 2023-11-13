Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

