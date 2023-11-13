Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGRM) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Monogram Orthopaedics’ (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, November 14th. Monogram Orthopaedics had issued 2,374,641 shares in its IPO on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $17,216,147 based on an initial share price of $7.25. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGRM opened at $2.49 on Monday. Monogram Orthopaedics has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monogram Orthopaedics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

