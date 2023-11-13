Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,219 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10,158.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $659.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $606.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $661.91. The firm has a market cap of $260.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $529.01 and a 12 month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

