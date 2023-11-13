Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 735,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,361 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,223,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,671,000 after acquiring an additional 51,710 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

