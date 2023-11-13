Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 156,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 447,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.1 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

