Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

