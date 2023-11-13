Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $54.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

